Jenelle Evans & Husband Slam Parkland Shooting Survivor Emma Gonzalez: She Should Be ‘Locked Up’

Jenelle Evans shared an insensitive meme about Parkland survivor Emma Gonzalez and her husband David Eason called for the teen to be ‘locked up.’

Jenelle Evans, 26, caused an uproar for posting a photo of herself holding a massive gun just one day after the mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, and now she’s mocking one of the survivors on social media. The Teen Mom 2 star took to Facebook on April 2 to share an incredibly insensitive “meme” that made fun of shooting survivor and gun control activist Emma Gonzalez. The image, which came from the 1998 film American History X, showed a person with a shaved head blowing cigarette smoke into another person’s face. The photo was captioned, “Emma Gonzalez puffing vape smoke into a classmate’s face after calling him a racial slur.”

A fan rightfully took issue with the disgusting post and commented, “Geez how stupid can you be?” The reality star defended herself by claiming that the image was “sarcasm” and a “joke.” Fellow Teen Mom star Maci Bookout even voiced her disappointment when she shared a news article about Jenelle’s post, which she thinks was, “So not okay!!” Jenelle responded by saying she’d be blocking the star on social media. “I’m sorry Maci , I’m blocking you. This is ridiculous,” Jenelle tweeted.

I’m sorry Maci , I’m blocking you. This is ridiculous. https://t.co/kH8RaIY2y5 — Jenelle Eason (@PBandJenelley_1) April 4, 2018

But all of the backlash didn’t stop Jenelle’s husband David Eason from also attacking Gonzalez on Facebook. David, who was fired by MTV in February after posting a grossly homophobic comment on Twitter, shared a conspiracy regarding the teen that has been circulating the Internet. “This girl needs [to be] locked up for her roll [sic] in the shootings,” the post read, before accusing the activist of “bullying Nikolas Cruz for 3 years.”

These ridiculous claims have already been debunked, and fellow Parkland student Isabelle Robinson, who said she attempted to befriend Cruz and was assaulted by him, previously called out people who blamed other students for Cruz’s actions. “This deeply dangerous sentiment, expressed under the #WalkUpNotOut hashtag, implies that acts of school violence can be prevented if students befriend disturbed and potentially dangerous classmates,” she wrote in an op-ed for The New York Times. “The idea that we are to blame, even implicitly, for the murders of our friends and teachers is a slap in the face to all Stoneman Douglas victims and survivors.”