Jaime King In Terrifying Attack In Beverly Hills: Man Smashes Her Windshield — Is She Okay? Pics

So scary. Actress Jaime King was driving through Beverly Hills on Wednesday when a man jumped onto her car and smashed the windshield. Here’s the latest.

It sounds like something out of a horror movie. Jaime King was cruising through Beverly Hills in her black Mercedes-Benz on April 4 when a man rolled up on a skateboard and literally climbed onto the hood of her car, according to TMZ. From there, he crawled up to the windshield which he proceeded to hit — until it smashed. However, that wasn’t the end of this unnamed man’s reign of terror. He then headed to the back of the car where he attempted to destroy the rear windshield as well; he was unsuccessful. Although it’s not clear when, we know Jaime escaped her car uninjured at some point during the attack.

Soon after the man, who is believed to be a transient, began hitting Jaime’s car a 9-1-1 call from someone nearby went out. The attacker was arrested close by. However, images of the actress following the attack convey the trauma of the experience. She appears visibly rattled and driven to tears. Poor Jaime.

Apparently the man who caused all the damage hadn’t actually sought out Jaime or her car. Prior to smashing in her windshield, he has allegedly punched and kicked several other vehicles. He’d also thrown cans at pedestrians. Beverly Hills and West Hollywood, known for high-end shopping, extravagant homes and famous residents, has an unfortunate reputation for attracting random and bizarre incidents such as these. In Sept, of 2017, a woman named Maricia Medrano entered the Kardashian family’s retail store DASH where she proceeded to threatened employees with a gun and a machete. When local reporters arrived outside she stated, “Kardashians will be executed.” Thankfully none of the employees were harmed and she was arrested soon after.