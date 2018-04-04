Khloe Kardashian Reportedly Quitting ‘KUWTK’ After Baby Is Born

‘KUWTK’ may be getting a brand new look! Khloe Kardashian is reportedly done with the show after 14 seasons and Kris Jenner is NOT happy!

Khloe Kardashian‘s days on Keeping Up With The Kardashians may be numbered! The Good American designer, 33, has reportedly decided to step away from the cameras that made her a household name, according to In Touch magazine. “Khloe has reached the point where she’s read to put family first,” a source tells the mag. “The show is a full-time job that involved being filmed from the first thing in the morning until late at night. After 10 years, she’s ready for a change.”

The mag reports that her boyfriend and baby daddy, NBA star Tristan Thompson, 27, has played a major role in her apparent decision to leave the show that’s ultimately catapulted her to fame. “She’s completely fed up with doing the whole long-distance thing and wants to be by Tristan’s side in Cleveland,” the source says. While the couple always appears to only have eyes for one another, the mag goes as far as to claim Khloe wants to especially be near Tristan to keep an eye on him.

“As much as Khloe wants to trust him, in the back of her mind she worries that a leopard doesn’t change its spots,” the insider reveals, pointing out Tristan’s past with the mother of his first child [Prince], Jordan Craig. As you may have heard, he reportedly split with Jordan when she was pregnant with their son. “He may do the same to her,” the insider says. The mag goes on to report that women constantly throw themselves at Tristan, sometimes in front of Khloe. “It drives her crazy the source says.

As that alleged issue continues to brew, there’s another on the horizon. Kris Jenner, 62, “is furious that Khloe wants to leave the show and has made her feelings clear to her daughter,” the insider reveals, adding that Jenner is worried that KUWTK ratings will drop if Khloe exits. Her sisters, Kourtney, 38, and Kim, 37, reportedly want Khloe to keep filming. However, the soon-to-be mother apparently isn’t budging. “Right now, she is sticking to her decision,” the source concludes. “She told Kris that it’s her life and she can do what she wants with it.” Khloe, Kris, and the network have not addressed or confirmed this report.

Khloe, who revealed her first pregnancy on December 20, 2017, is due to give birth to a baby girl, any day now. She plans to have the baby in Cleveland, where her friends and family will retreat when the time comes. Khloe, along with her sisters, friends and other family members, celebrated her baby shower on March 10 with a pink-themed elephant baby shower in CA. Tristan and his mother were also present at the lavish celebration.