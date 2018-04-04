Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid & Tiffany Trump: Sexiest Looks Of Newly Single Stars

Going through a break up is not easy, but these stars make being single look HOT! See pics of Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid, Jenna Dewan and more!

Calling all my single ladies! Summer is quickly approaching, and we couldn’t think of a more perfect time to embrace the single life. Selena Gomez, 25, is doing just that! Following her break from her on-again off-again boyfriend Justin Bieber, 24, Sel has been living her best life. She recently took a trip to Australia on March 19 where she was spotted sunbathing on a yacht. The singer looked as care-free as ever in a sexy orange and black bikini, and we can’t get over it! However, some fans took to social media to body shame her, but she quickly clapped back with, “I chose to take care of myself because I want to, not to prove anything to anyone.” She told them!

Taking after Selena, a newly single Jenna Dewan-Tatum, 37, is also using this time to focus on herself. Just one day after she and her husband Channing Tatum, 37, announced their split, the gorgeous actress was spotted leaving Soul Cycle in West Hollywood. And just a few days before that, she posted a photo of herself after her workout class rocking a sultry sheer sports top and black leggings. How does she make exercising look so good?! Meanwhile, Bella Hadid, 21, is taking life as one to a whole new level. Ever since her 2016 split from The Weeknd, 28, Bella has posted a series of hot pics to Instagram. But, our favorite has to be from Jan. 27 when Bella showed off her incredible figure in a black lingerie ensemble. No wonder The Weeknd mentioned her on his new EP My Dear Melancholy.

Olivia Culpo, 25, is another star who hasn’t let her breakup keep her down. The former Miss Universe who recently split from her Miami Dolphins player boyfriend Danny Amendola, 32, posted a sexy Instagram of herself sunbathing in incredibly tiny shorts. She captioned the post, “girl pwr,” and we are so here for it! Take a look at more stars who look incredible post breakup in the gallery above!