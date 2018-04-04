Haylie Duff Reveals Why She Doesn’t Give In To Fitness Pressures While Pregnant

Haylie Duff looks amazing during her 2nd pregnancy. But, she doesn’t believe dieting is a good approach during this special time! In fact, she prefers to ‘lay back and chill’ while waiting for baby and here’s why! And, check out her delicious recipes!

Haylie Duff, 33, has got her hands full these days! — She and fiancé Matt Rosenberg are chasing around their adorable 3-year-old daughter, Ryan Ava Erhard, and they’re anticipating their second child, a baby girl! Not to mention, the actress is a working mom. How does she maintain her glowing figure and overall look so well? — Haylie filled us in on everything from her second pregnancy, to her daily routine and the food that keeps her family and pregnancy cravings more than satisfied!

“I feel good,” Haylie gushed about her second pregnancy. “It feels like it has been the fastest one. I think the biggest difference is — the first pregnancy — all you have is just time to think about becoming a parent and all of the things that you think you need. Then, this time, there’s just no time to think about it because I’m chasing Ryan around.”

While it may seem like there’s more to Haylie’s fitness routine — other than running around with her 3-year-old — that’s pretty much the extent of it. The soon-to-be mother of two is more open to embracing the changes the human body goes through during pregnancy, rather than getting wrapped up in maintaining her pre-baby-body. This personally allows her to enjoy the beautiful process of pregnancy to the fullest.

“When it comes pregnancy I think you can work out like crazy and diet like crazy, but whatever’s going to happen is going to happen,” she told HollywoodLife.com while hanging out with her friends at Smithfield [more info below].”There’s no rhyme or reason to it; Some people get bigger than others; It’s just a process. And, at the end of it you just want a healthy kid.”

As for when it comes to “dieting” during pregnancy — Haylie’s approach is to just live your life! “So, I don’t think dieting is a good approach when it comes to pregnancy,” she admitted. “I prefer to just lay back and chill and be open to what your body is going to do. It is what it is. — You can diet and do this and that, but you’re going to gain weight and afterward you’re going to lose it because you’re going to have a kid to chase around. Some people are lucky enough to lose the weight through breastfeeding; I was not that lucky, but it came off later. Just try to make healthy choices and not stress a lot.”

Although it’s Haylie’s second pregnancy, there were still many surprises this time around. “Truthfully, it feels like this is a really different pregnancy. The first one I had insomnia because I was so anxious about becoming a parent for the first time and I didn’t know what to expect. My first pregnancy, I was never really sick and I had a lot of energy. But, this second one, I feel like I’ve been sick the whole time,” she said. “They’re just different, but my body feels good and I’m excited and ready for a new baby!”

Now that Haylie’s daughter Ryan is three-years-old, she’s starting to understand more and more each day that she’s going to have a little sister to play with. “She’s so excited but she doesn’t know what she’s getting into, but she’s excited to be a big sister and have a new baby,” Haylie admitted. “I think she doesn’t realize how much it’s going to change but she’s so cute about it, it makes me so happy. She touches my belly all the time and says, ‘Mommy I’m full I don’t want any more dinner because I have a baby in my belly.”

Haylie’s already got her hands full as a working mom, but she also spends a ton of time with her nephew, Luca — her sister, Hilary Duff‘s child! And, Luca actually thought he was getting a little brother when Haylie told the family she was expecting! “He thought he was going to get a brother — They get confused and think they’re brother and sister,” Haylie revealed, laughing. “He was like, “Wait, it’s not a brother?’— I was like, ‘No, it’s a sister.’ — And, he was like, ‘Oh…’ He’s coming to terms with it though,” she recalled. “Ryan loves to boss him around and he just kind of takes it from her, so I’m sure he’s like ‘Oh man two of these now, great.’”

With Haylie’s busy life as a Mom she has little to no time to think about dinner, which is why she partnered with Smithfield Marinated Fresh Pork — It’s pre-seasoned, so there’s no prep work and she can get a flavorful, home-cooked meal on the table in 30 minutes or less!

“I was so excited to partner with Smithfield. If I can help relieve that stress on another mom’s life and be like, ‘Hey, here’s these really easy recipes you can make for your family,’ — That makes me feel really good,” Haylie gushed. “Mealtime is always stressful for me because I ask myself, ‘Is Ryan going to eat everything I’ve spent time making?’ because she’s so picky at this age. So, these recipes are quick easy, and for your child and family too. It’s a meal that can feed your entire family!”

Haylie’s quick cooking tip: “I think the biggest tip on making your life easier when it comes to mealtime is having a well stocked kitchen and pantry — It’s one of the reasons I like their marinated pork so much. I can keep that in my fridge or freezer and make so many meals out of it. I did a recipe that’s garlic and herb pork with rice and vegetables a sauce. The pork cooks in 5-6 minutes on a skillet, and it’s already marinated; It’s very clean.. it only had broth and herbs in it. There’s no prep work — It’s one and done and it saves so much time. This eliminates so many steps.

Below, Haylie has provided one of her favorite, quick and easy recipes from Smithfield!

Smithfield Garlic & Herb Marinated Pork Loin Filet “Banh Mi” Bowl.

Cook time: 20 minutes

Serves 4-6

For the rice:

Cook according to package.

For the sauce:

2 T sriracha

1/2 c mayo

2 T rice vinegar

1T sesame oil

1/4 t fish sauce

Combine all ingredients and let chill for 30 minutes.

Quick pickling:

2 carrot, spiral

3 radish, spiral

2 Persian cucumber, spiral

2 T rice vinegar

1 T agave

1/4 t kosher salt

Combine all ingredients in a small mixing bowl and chill for 30 minutes.

Smithfield Garlic & Herb Marinated Fresh Pork Loin Filet:

Slice in the 1″ thick medallions. Pound flat in to cutlets.

Using 1 T of oil, brown pork cutlets in a cast iron skillet over medium heat. Sear 2 minutes on each side, cover with a lid and reduce heat. Simmer another 2-3 minutes.

To build bowls:

Layer rice, pickled vegetables, sliced loin filet and sauce. Garnish with scallions & cilantro.

To bulk up your bowl:

You can add things like steamed broccoli, snap peas, or edamame.