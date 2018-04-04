Gwen Stefani Stuns On Lunch Date With Oldest Son After Epic Spring Break With Blake Shelton

Looking half her age, Gwen Stefani enjoyed some mother-son time with 11-year-old Kingston, and they totally proved they’re 2 peas in a pod! See their cute & stylish pics.

Gwen Stefani, 48, and her oldest son Kingston Rossdale, 11, were all smiles as they headed out for a casual meal on April 3. The duo were photographed stepping out for a casual afternoon meal at Sushi Katsu-ya in Los Angeles, and of course they both looked uber fashionable! Gwen rocked a grey fringe sweater and snakeskin boots complete with skinny jeans and white shades. Meanwhile, Kingston had on a color-block tee, navy shorts, and colorful striped socks. Click here to see cute pics of Gwen Stefani’s kids with her BF Blake Shelton.

While Gwen is an actual rockstar, Kingston too looked super fierce for their mother-son outing. We especially love the turquoise patch in his dark hair! Kingston and Gwen’s sweet lunch date came just weeks after the singer and her kids — including sons Zuma, 9, and Apollo, 4 — spent their March spring break in Oklahoma along with Blake Shelton, 41. The fivesome seemed to have a blast too, as they adventured in nature and had plenty of family time.

Documenting their trip via social media, Gwen shared a series of Boomerangs showing the children jumping off rocks into the water and floating along in the stream. Out of the water, they had fun burying themselves in the sand and riding ATVs. This isn’t the first time Gwen and the kids have spent time on Blake’s ranch either. In fact, the No Doubt frontwoman and the boys have spent holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas out there since Gwen and Blake got together in 2015.

“It’s very tribal,” Gwen told Marie Claire magazine for their 2017 holiday issue. “Blake has a sister, she comes with her kids. We cook and get muddy and dirty. There are ATVs. Being a mother of three boys, it’s kind of the perfect place. Everything is real now, whereas before, things didn’t seem so real.” Aw!