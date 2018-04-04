Fabolous Finally Proposing To Emily After Epic Fight? Why He’s Shopping For $1.7 Million Dollar Ring

Followed his alleged assault on GF Emily B, we’re hearing Fabolous is planning to make things right — by asking for her hand in marriage. EXCLUSIVE details!

Fabolous shocked fans when he was arrested for allegedly assaulting his longtime girlfriend Emily Bustamante on March 28. Now, as fans worry that she might return to him, we’re hearing he has a plan to earn her forgiveness. “Fabolous is shopping for a huge diamond and is planning on finally proposing to Emily after their epic fight,” an insider tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “He wants to make things right with her and apologize for losing his temper.”

The source went on to add that this proposal plan may be an effort to convince Emily to help him escape charges he’s facing.”He is hoping that a massive, 15-carat, 1.7 million dollar diamond engagement ring will show Emily just how sorry he is about his actions and that he is committed to them as a family. Her friends caught wind of his intentions and fear that he has a hidden agenda and that the ring is a ploy to keep her from testifying against him in court. But Fabolous feels the whole fight was a big misunderstanding and he hopes a massive sparkler will begin to heal the damage he has done.”

As we previously reported, Fabolous allegedly punched Emily 7 times, knocking out her 2 front teeth in the process. He was also arrested for allegedly making a terroristic threat. In a video that surfaced days after his arrest, he is seen threatening the lives of Emily’s brother and father. They were reportedly over at the house to help her find 2 guns which she was afraid would be used on her. She also alleges that her BF threatened to kill in a text message on 7. It’s hard to imagine something like an engagement ring somehow making up for all this alleged violence and heartache.