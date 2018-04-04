Cindy Crawford, 52, Recreates Iconic Pepsi Ad In Daisy Dukes For New Mag Cover

Wearing a low cut Valentino swimsuit and denim daisy dukes, Cindy is frozen in time! She looks fabulous for a new photoshoot! See the side by side of her iconic Pepsi ad below!

Cindy Crawford, 52, looks stunning wearing a tight Valentino swimsuit and Citizens of Humanity jean shorts on the May 2018 cover of Town & Country magazine. Shot on the beach in Malibu, she looks gorgeous, and added some glam with Van Cleef & Arpels jewels. The supermodel looks better than ever! She is happy and healthy, and giving us serious throwback vibes of that iconic Pepsi ad from 1992! In that unforgettable commercial, she was wearing a tight white bodysuit and daisy dukes. The side by side is amazing! See it below!

Of course, Cindy spoke to the magazine about her close relationship with her look-a-like daughter Kaia Gerber: “We talk every day, at least, and text. If she doesn’t text me back within 15 minutes, I do one in all caps and a lot of exclamation points. Just respond, okay? Or else I’m going to track you through your Uber account.” She continued, “As far as being a mother of two young people going into fashion, of course I worry [about the #MeToo movement]. But let’s be honest. My kids are blessed in that business because they aren’t coming in as unknowns. People will know I will come after them if they mess with my kids.”

Cindy looks so amazing, and in fact, she has her own skincare line called Meaningful Beauty. She says, “I was 35, living in L.A., with children, and there was a shift in me. I felt like it was time to take a chance on myself. So I took a gamble and started this company with Dr. Sebagh.”

Cindy looks absolutely amazing!