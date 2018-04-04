Chris Brown Goes Bowling With Kylie Jenner’s BFF Jordyn Woods: Could They Be More Than Friends?

Chris Brown and Jordyn Woods’ bowling night looked like loads of fun! But was it just a friendly competition or something more? Find out more, here.

Just days after Chris Brown, 28, was spotted putting his hands around a woman’s neck, he enjoyed a night of bowling with Kylie Jenner‘s best friend, Jordyn Woods. Chris and the model, 20, were spotted hitting the lanes at the Pinz bowling alley in Studio City, California enjoying a fun night together. They both looked like they were having a blast, busting out their best moves and hanging out outside the building in their most stylish sportswear. Both Jordyn and Chris later posted professional pics from the bowling alley on Instagram, and not only did they look great, but their form is pretty impeccable.

So, were the stars on a date? Maybe we shouldn’t jump to that conclusion just yet! They were joined by French Montana, 33, on their night out. He looked like he was having a great time at the bowling alley, too. We’re not in their heads, though, so there’s always the possibility that feelings are blossoming! You may be wondering why Chris and Jordyn are even hanging out together. Turns out they have a lot of mutual friends! Jordyn’s friend, Pia Mia, was featured on Chris’ track “Do it Again”! And Chris is buddies with French who…dated Kylie’s sister, Khloe Kardashian. Another Kylie connection — Tyga was also featured on that Pia/Chris track. It all comes full circle!