Channing Tatum Still Wears Wedding Ring As He Shops With Daughter, 4, After Jenna Dewan Split

Channing Tatum may have separated from wife Jenna Dewan, but he’s still holding on to a reminder of their marriage by sporting his wedding ring. We’ve got the pics.

Target run and done! Newly single Channing Tatum, 37, took adorable daughter Everly shopping at a Studio City Target on April 4 and he was still wearing his wedding band from his marriage to Jenna Dewan, 37. The couple shattered hearts of fans everywhere on April 2 when they announced that they were separating after nearly nine years of marriage. Chan looked adorable on daddy duty, carrying four-year-old daughter Everly on his shoulders while carrying her cute little gold backpack on his own back. He looked pretty incognito wearing tan sweats, a grey sweatshirt and a black beanie while holding on to a shopping bag. Everyone loves Target, even huge movie stars! SEE THE PICS OF CHANNING HERE.

The former couple has been living separate lives ever since they dropped the bombshell news of their split. Jenna was spotted doing some retail therapy in West Hollywood on Monday just hours before their breakup statement dropped. She went to great lengths to hide her left hand where her wedding ring would normally be. She put it inside a coat pocket the entire time the paparazzi was around her as she shopped. On April 3, she was spotted leaving a Soul Cycle class, wearing an all-black workout outfit that looked like she was in mourning. Again she took great measures to make sure her left hand was hidden so we don’t know if she’s stopped wearing the symbol of her union to Channing. He’s still obviously holding on to it.

The former couple — who fell in love while filming the 2006 dance flick Step Up — played nice in their separation announcement, with a statement so rosy it bordered on “consciously uncoupling” They said that “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple,” and that “We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now.” They added that they are “just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible.” Well okay then.