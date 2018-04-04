Cardi B Teams Up With Offset On New Track ‘Drip’ After Dissing Him On ‘Be Careful’

Cardi B’s philosophy about Offset is simple: can’t live with him, can’t live without him! Days after Cardi warned her beau on a scathing track about his cheating, she’s turned around and collaborated with him!

Cardi B, 25, will be dropping her highly-anticipated debut album Invasion of Privacy this Friday, but first, she’s given fans another taste of the record. “Drip” features Migos, meaning Quavo, 26, Takeoff, 23, and of course Offset, 26, all take a turn on the track. Listen to it above!

After the release, Cardi responded to a fan on Twitter who joked that she’s just the fourth member of Migos. “I’m not .Im engaged to Offset and the others are my brothers now we want to help each other to succeed and make money .The n***a you f*ckin homeboys should support you too sis!” she wrote. Boom!

“Drip” has Cardi and the trio rapping about their successes and slamming the haters, so there’s nothing really new here, but it’s a solid effort. It follows “Be Careful,” which had Cardi issuing a major warning to Offset after his cheating escapades. “Yeah, my heart is like a package with a fragile label on it/Be careful with me,” she raps on the track. Can’t wait to see what else she has in store for us!

I’m not .Im engaged to Offset and the others are my brothers now we want to help each other to succeed and make money .The nikka you fuckin homeboys should support you too sis ! https://t.co/J4fLrSGXCI — iamcardib (@iamcardib) April 4, 2018

Check out more of Cardi’s verse: