Cardi B Unveils Debut Album Tracklist & Fans Are Mad There’s No Beyonce Collab Despite Rumors

Cardi B has revealed the tracklist for her highly anticipated debut album, but some fans feel let down that there’s no Beyonce feature after the rumor that went around last fall!

Sorry, Beycardi fans — Cardi B, 25, and Beyonce, 36, will not be collaborating on a track for the rapper’s new album. Cardi unveiled the tracklist for Invasion of Privacy just days ahead of its release, and while some fans are thrilled that there are only two songs with features (“Drip” and “Bartier Cardi”), others are disappointed that Queen Bey won’t be taking her turn on a song!

“Where is the Beyoncé feat ?” one fan whined. “WHERE IS WET WITH QUEEN B?????????,” another asked, most likely referring to the rumored title of a song Beyonce and Cardi allegedly recorded together.

“TRACKLIST !I have some surprises;)I know you have some question:Don’t ask me and just find out on Friday😘Thank you ❤️INVASION OF PRIVACY,” Cardi blasted on social media. The reaction was instantaneous, and mostly positive, except in the case of those aforementioned disgruntled fans. Can’t have it all, people!

Rumors of a Beyonce/Cardi track started circulating in October 27 when the “Bodak Yellow” rapper’s sound engineer Michael Ashby shared a snap on Instagram. It appeared to show a demo recorded by the pair. “Wow this feature is big,” he wrote, sending the two fandoms into a frenzy. But Cardi later denied the collaboration, telling Billboard: “I don’t even know why people are making those speculations…I don’t know that man.” Hmm!

Invasion of Privacy drops Friday, April 6.