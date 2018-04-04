Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton Reportedly Planning Romantic Mexican Summer Wedding & A Baby

Are wedding bells closer than we think for Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani? A new report claims they’re eager to have a destination wedding because Gwen’s pregnant at last!



Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani, 48, have a romantic Mexico wedding in the works, according to Life & Style magazine, but that’s not the only surprise they’ve reportedly got up their sleeves! The publication also claims Gwen is finally pregnant with their first child together, after trying for a baby for more than two years! “[Gwen’s] dream is to marry Blake and have his child,” an insider for the mag revealed. “Announcing her pregnancy to friends and family on their big day would make the wedding all the more special. They’re both so overjoyed.” Click here to see adorable pics of Blake Shelton with Gwen Stefani’s kids.

To make the alleged pregnancy even sweeter, Blake and Gwen want to tie the knot asap, as they’re reportedly planning to walk down the aisle this summer. “Mexico isn’t too difficult for Gwen and her family in California to get to,” the source said, explaining their decision to have their nuptials south of the border. “And it’s not a long flight for Blake’s family in Oklahoma either.” The lovebirds came up with the idea after Blake played at the Crash My Playa country concert in Rivera Maya, Mexico back in January.

“He and Gwen had a blast canoodling on the beach and watching sunsets together during his free time,” the source shared. “After such a great trip, they’ve both agreed that Mexico is the perfect destination to tie the knot this summer.” As of right now, they’re reportedly choosing between Tulum or Playa del Carmen for the beach vow exchange. And while the insider notes the ceremony “won’t be huge,” Voice judges past and present WILL be on the guest list — along with Jennifer Aniston, one of Gwen’s close pals.

“Blake and Gwen will write their own vows, and they both want to sing a little something that they’ve written to each other,” the insider revealed. “They lyrics are top-secret, of course. Gwen and Blake won’t hear what the other has written until the actual wedding day.” As for their alleged baby-on-the-way, “they’re hoping for a girl,” the mag’s source said. “Blake and Gwen have been wanting this day to come for a very long time. Being pregnant when she walks down the aisle is the ultimate wedding scenario for Gwen.” Aw!