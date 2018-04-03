Youtube Shooting: Multiple Injuries Reported After Shots Fired Inside CA Headquarters

YouTube employees have reported that there’s an ‘active shooter’ at the site’s headquarters in San Bruno, CA, and police are rushing to the scene. Here’s what we know.

Police are currently investigating gunshots heard shortly after 1:00 PM PST inside YouTube’s office in San Bruno, CA, and employees and YouTubers have taken to Twitter to share eyewitness accounts. “Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers,” one employee tweeted on April 3. “I think there might be a shooter in my building. The fire alarm went off so we started to evacuate and then people [started] running saying there was a shooter,” read another chilling account.

UPDATE: TMZ has obtained police dispatch audio, and according to the recording, the alleged suspect is a female who has sustained a gunshot wound to the chest. A handgun was also found near the alleged suspect’s body.

The Zuckerberg San Francisco General Hospital has confirmed to a local NBC affiliate that “they are receiving patients” following the incident, but specific injuries have not yet been reported. Stanford Health Care has confirmed that it’s treating “four to five patients from the shooting.”

An eyewitness at YouTube HQ tells HollywoodLife.com exclusively: “What I heard were a series loud shots in multiple succession that sounded like they were coming from an automatic weapon. I was close to the exit, so I got out of there quick.”

“We can confirm that there is an active shooter situation at 901 Cherry Ave. At this moment in time we do not have any details to disclose other as we encourage everyone to monitor our social media accounts for any updates,” the San Bruno Police department tells HollywoodLife.com. “Police activity at 901 Cherry Ave, please stay out of the area,” San Bruno Police also tweeted.

Another employee, Todd Sherman, tweeted about how he was in a meeting when he heard people running. “We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun,” he wrote. “I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs.”

“Re: YouTube situation, we are coordinating with authorities and will provide official information here from Google and YouTube as it becomes available,” Google has tweeted.

Snap Maps footage coming out of the YouTube HQ shooting. Crazy. Stay safe, tech. pic.twitter.com/v8F7ycotxw — Daniel Sinclair 💤 (@_DanielSinclair) April 3, 2018

I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. — Todd Sherman (@tdd) April 3, 2018

Keep checking back to HollywoodLife.com as this story develops.