YouTube Employees Share Terrifying Video & Photos From Active Shooter Scene In California

Shortly after it was revealed that an ‘active shooter’ was inside YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California on April 3, employees started sharing personal pics and videos online.

This is so terrifying. While police are currently investigating an “active shooter” situation at YouTube’s headquarters in San Bruno, California, the company’s employees are using Twitter to share their experiences from inside the building. Bryson Masse, a reporter who doesn’t work for YouTube but was in the area, posted videos from outside the building that show police and emergency professional responding to the situation. And just a few moments later, YouTube employee Vadim Lavrusik described the scene, tweeting, “Active shooter at YouTube HQ. Heard shots and saw people running while at my desk. Now barricaded inside a room with coworkers. Safe. Got evacuated it. Outside now.”

Todd Sherman, who also works at YouTube, provided a detailed account of his experience, via Twitter, when he said he saw “blood drips on the floor and stairs”. He tweeted, “I’m safe. We were sitting in a meeting and then we heard people running because it was rumbling the floor. First thought was earthquake. After existing the room we still didn’t know what was going on but more people were running. Seemed serious and not like a drill. We headed towards the exit and then saw more people and someone said that there was a person with a gun. Shit. At that point every new person I saw was a potential shooter. Someone else said that the person shot out the back doors and then shot themselves. I looked down and saw blood drips on the floor and stairs. Peaked around for threats and then we headed downstairs and out the front. Police cruisers pull up, hopped out with rifles ready and I told them where the situation was as I headed down the street to meet up with a couple team members.”

Snap video of police response nearby YouTube HQ in San Bruno after shooting reports pic.twitter.com/mPDhmLEcrx — bryson (@Bryson_M) April 3, 2018

Video appears to show people being searched amid evacuation during "active shooter" situation at YouTube's headquarters in San Bruno, California. https://t.co/nToqhLSGq9 pic.twitter.com/1TuxyBtGVm — ABC News (@ABC) April 3, 2018

As we previously told you, the city of San Bruno received multiple 911 calls from YouTube headquarters after employees head gunshots within the building, San Bruno City Manager Connie Jackson told CNN. Immediately thereafter, the city responded with a “massive police and fire response.” And people in San Bruno are being advised to stay away from Cherry Ave & Bay Hill Drive while the situation is being investigated.

This story is developing… more to come.