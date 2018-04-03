‘The Voice’ Recap: The Knockouts Part 2 Ends With A Bombshell Save & 2-Way Steal

Part 2 of ‘The Knockouts’ on ‘The Voice’ had the most shocking ending of any episode this season! See who made it to the Live Shows!

Part 2 of The Knockouts on The Voice are here! As seen in part 1, the judges — Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys — will pit their own teams against one another to make it to The Live Broadcasts. This time, the singers will sing a song of their choosing to give it their best shot to advance in the competition. This season, The Voice offers a “save” button for the judges in the Knockouts who cannot lose one special contestant; The judges also get one steal. After the Knockouts, only half of the coaches’ teams will make it through. However, each coach has one “save” if they simply cannot decide between two their contestants. This week, Kelly has The Voice’s season 3 winner, Cassadee Pope help coach her team; Adam has season 9 winner, Jordan Smith; Alicia has season 12 winner, Chris Blue; And Blake has season 13 winner, Chloe Kohanski.

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli Vs. Jamella — Brynn kicked off part 2 of the Knockouts with “Here Comes Goodbye” by Rascal Flatts. Jamella performed Little Big Town’s “Girl Crush”. WINNER: Brynn Cartelli

Team Blake: Jaron Strom Vs. Pryor Baird — Pryor began the battle and showcase his signature raspy vocals with “Will It Go Round in Circles” by Billy Preston. Jaron performed “Grenade” by Bruno Mars and used up the stage with his bubbly presence. The judges had a bit of mixed reviews, but Blake felt as though only of them was a “frontrunner.” WINNER: Pryor Baird

Team Alicia: Terrence Cunningham Vs. Christina Danielle — Christina performed “Elastic Heart” by Sia. Terrence then stunned the judges with a powerful and soulful version of “Show Me Something Good” by Chaka Khan and Rufus on the piano. WINNER: Terrence Cunningham

SAVE: Alicia/Christiana — Christiana Danielle picks Alicia

STEAL: Kelly/Christiana — Adam/Christiana

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Gary Edwards, Jackie Verna, Jordyn Simone, Mia Boostrom

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Austin Giorgio, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Sharon Caliste, Dallas Caroline, Jackie Foster