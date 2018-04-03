‘Survivor’ Sneak Peek: Malolo Tribe Goes To Great Lengths To ‘Reverse The Curse’ After Losing Streak

In this EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the April 4 epsiode of ‘Survivor: Ghost Island,’ the Malolo tribe takes matters into their own hands after losing five challenges in a row. Watch to see how they try and reverse the curse!

Despite two tribe swaps, luck has not been on the Malolo tribe’s side on season 36 of Survivor. Malolo has gone to the last three tribal councils, and on the April 4 episode, the remaining tribemates, Michael Yerger, Angela Perkins, Kellyn Bechtold and Desiree Afuye, are willing to do whatever it takes to turn things around. So, Des comes up with the idea to burn the tribe’s flag as a way to “reverse the curse.” Check out the EXCLUSIVE preview above to see Michael, Desiree and Angela tear their banner down and watch it go up in flames (Kellyn is M.I.A. in the clip, which could mean she was sent to Ghost Island???).

Survivor: Ghost Island is all about reversing curses that players from previous seasons have put on the game, but Malolo has become a curse in itself, so before the players can move on, it only makes sense for them to try and put a stop to their own bad luck. It seems 18-year-old Michael has gotten it the worst, though, as he’s been on Malolo since day one of the game and through both tribe swaps. “Obviously, we’ve been on a big losing streak, and that’s hard, when each time you get beat back down.” he says in the preview. “But if I have faith through all the hard times, hopefully there is a light at the end of the tunnel.”

Somehow, Michael has managed to make it through the last few votes by the skin of his teeth, but it’s no secret that he’s at the bottom of the pack on Malolo, so he’ll really need the flag burning to work in his favor.

Survivor airs Wednesdays at 8:00 p.m. on CBS!