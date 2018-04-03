Stars Wearing Dresses With Sneakers — Selena Gomez, Taylor Swift & More

It’s almost sneaker season, and these stars prove that you can dress them up or down! See stars wearing sneakers with dresses right here!

Selena Gomez, 25, loves wearing dresses with sneakers. She just rocked a floral frock with white sneakers on Easter, and looked cute and casual. Millie Bobby Brown famously wore white Converse sneakers at the SAG Awards along with her pink sequin Calvin Klein dress. Tracee Ellis Ross also wore sneakers with sequins for a talk show appearance — LOVE that dramatic contrast! Shameless star Emmy Rossum wore an adorable denim dress with white sneakers in February 2018. Mom and actress Busy Phillips wore a pineapple dress with Gucci sneakers in February as well.

Back in 2017, Kendall Jenner wore a tight polka dot dress with white Adidas sneakers. Karlie Kloss paired a black dress with sneakers. Kristen Stewart would famously changed into sneakers at movie premieres, even when she was wearing couture! I love the sneaker-dress trend! Obviously, this makes sense if you are going somewhere like a music festival, where there is a ton of walking. Sneakers are also great to wear at any backyard party — stiletto heels and grass do not mix.

These stars prove you can wear sneakers on the red carpet or running errands. The key is to keep them bright and white. Some great options are sporty sneakers like those from Adidas, or a celeb-loved high end option are the Gucci Ace Bee Leather Sneakers. A classic, feminine option that is also budget friendly are Keds. I love their Champion Originals BUT they also have a new spring collab with Rifle Paper Company with ton of gorgeous floral designs!

See more stars wearing dresses with sneakers in the gallery!