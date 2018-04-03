Beyonce Accused Of ‘F–king’ Her Way To The Top By Sophia Body — So The Beyhive Exploded On Her

Sophia Body just accused Beyonce of sleeping her way to mega stardom and now the Beyhive is going off on the ‘Love and Hip Hop’ star.

Oh no she didn’t! Love and Hip Hop star Sophia Body name checked Beyonce in an interview, accusing her of sleeping her way to the top. She dropped the line out of nowhere and with zero receipts to back up her claim during an April 2 interview with entertainment blogger BlogXilla for his Free Game podcast. Sophia claims she’s found success (umm, as what?!) by not bedding people in the music industry. “It works better if you f**k. Everbody f**ks to get to the top…Even Beyonce did it, Madonna. But you have to own that s**t. But for me personally, I’ve got mad s**t without doing that.” How dare she!!!!

Beyonce, 36, has worked her butt off in the music industry nearly all of her life, starting as a teen with Destiny’s Child. She became the superstar that she is based on her sheer talent and insane work ethic, so for Sophia to dismiss her as sleeping her way to stardom is the biggest insult in the world. The Beyhive was quick to go on the attack for the aspiring DJ saying such slanderous things about the Queen!

Here’s Sophia’s incredibly offensive take on Beyonce’s rise to the top, followed by the Beyhive going after her on Twitter:

She really didnt hv to brin Beyonce name into this tho lmao… see how rumors get started pic.twitter.com/YbRVnpAbh8 — Big Moe 🇳🇬 (@BigMoeDC) April 2, 2018

@stephblack mon : Sophia Body has the audacity to fix her lips to speak of Beyonce in that manner and didn’t know the Beyhive was going to come for her rinky dink behind?? Girl, bye.

@BiancaXaviera: Trying not to react to Sophia the Body saying Beyonce effed her way to the top because I know it’s not true… but the BeyHive in me is fighting to come out..

@Lovepink_v : Do u really think Beyonce would ever need to f**k her way thru the top? She actually is TALENTED unlike Sophia the body.

@Queen_C: No Beyoncé slander shall prosper. RIP to Sophia Body’s non existent career