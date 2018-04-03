‘Jersey Shore’ Star Snooki Pretty Much Reveals She S*** In Her Pants — See Gross Tweet

‘Jersey Shore’ star Nicole ‘Snooki’ Polizzi took to Twitter on Apr. 3 to post a wild tweet that reveals she may have unintentionally forgot to completely wipe herself after going to the restroom. See it here!

Woah! Jersey Shore‘s Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi posted an outrageous tweet on Apr. 3 that talked about her literally soiling her pants! “I hate when i take a s**t and wear white pants and forget to wipe #TheWorst #Skiddys,” the shocking tweet read. It didn’t take long for fans to suspect that Snooki’s account had been hacked and the reality star confirmed it when she posted a response to the wild tweet that read, “THAT WAS @DJPaulyD what a weirdo.” Snooki, of course, is referring to her Jersey Shore cast mate, DJ Pauly D, 37, who is known for his funny antics so it’s no surprise that he would pull such a crazy prank!

Snooki and Pauly D are both set to appear on the highly anticipated upcoming reunion show, Jersey Shore Family Vacation, which will premiere Apr. 5 on MTV. The reality series is bringing back most of the original Jersey Shore cast, including Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, and Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 32, so it’s sure to be just as entertaining as before.

Snooki’s returning to her MTV roots as a woman with a different status. She is now married to husband Jionni LaValle, 31, and a mother of two children. We can’t help but wonder if her new roles will affect the way she does things this time around. With her natural upbeat, feisty personality, though, we have a feeling she’ll be the same old Snooki that we’ve grown to know and love. The fun loving prankster tweets prove that there’s a whole lot of fun to be had and we can’t wait to see it!