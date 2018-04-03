Selena Gomez Rocks Sexy Low-Cut Look Confidently Stepping Out After Weeknd’s Diss Song

Selena Gomez stepped out in a sexy black low-cut top and matching pants after attending a pilates class in Beverly Hills, CA on Apr. 3.

Selena Gomez, 25, looked cool, calm and refreshed when she stepped out after finishing a pilates class in Beverly Hills, CA on Apr. 3. The singer wore a black low-cut top under a designed denim jacket with matching black pants during her stroll and she was also holding the book, The Everyday Life Bible by Joyce Meyer. While walking back to her car, she laughed at her bodyguard for accidentally parking in a handicapped spot, according to Just Jared.

Selena’s sighting comes after her ex The Weeknd, 28, released his new song, “Call Out My Name” on Mar.30, which is rumored to be about Selena and how he almost gave up one of his kidneys for her when she was battling lupus and needed a kidney transplant. The full lyrics to the song send quite the diss to Selena and hint about the moment she went back to her old flame Justin Bieber, 24, who she is now reportedly on a break from. Jelena rekindled their romance shortly after Selena and The Weeknd broke up but now Selena looks like she’s enjoying the single life, away from both men.

Since her break from Justin a few weeks ago, Selena’s been spending a lot of alone time and time with some of her best girl friends. She was also seen attending church on Easter Sunday as well as leaving another pilates class with another book, the bible, in her hand. It seems like the brunette beauty is turning to religion and exercise to keep live a healthy and loving life for herself. We’re so glad to see she’s doing well and wish her all the best on her new journey!