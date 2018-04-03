Ryan Edwards Allegedly ‘Threatened To Hurt’ Maci Bookout & Shoot Her Husband While On Drugs

In a shocking order of protection filing, ‘Teen Mom OG’ star Maci Bookout and husband Taylor McKinney accused her ex, Ryan Edwards, of threatening to hurt them.

Ryan Edwards‘ pregnant wife, Mackenzie Stadifer, 21, may have told Radar Online that “everything is fine”, following his arrest on March 27, but now that shocking new details have emerged, surrounding Ryan, 30, and his alleged behavior recently, that doesn’t seem to be the case. You see, just days after Ryan was arrested, which was the result of him missing a drug test, his ex, Teen Mom OG star Maci Bookout, filed an order of protection against him. It seemed strange, considering Mackenzie said Ryan’s arrest stemmed from his original charge in April 2017, but now that multiple outlets have obtained Maci’s order of protection filing, we have a better understand of the situation.

In the court documents obtained by E! News and Radar Online, Maci claimed Ryan “left voicemail messages threatening to show up at my house and take my son.” She also said Ryan “has made threats to show up and hurt me if I don’t answer my phone.” Furthermore, she said Ryan actually came to one of 9-year-old Bentley‘s baseball game “under the influence of [heroin]” and he got in her face, and yelled at her while also threatening to hurt her. “I fear for my son’s safety because of these threats and proof that he drives while under the influence,” Maci wrote in the order of protection filing. “His behavior and actions are getting worse, I am fearful for my three children and myself, and what he may do, based on his threats.”

Maci’s husband, Taylor McKinney, whom she shares daughter Jayde, 2, and son Maverick, 1, with, also filed his own order of protection against Ryan, as he claimed Ryan once threatened to shoot him. “He called me on Tuesday, March 20th, 2018 and threatened to show up at my house and put a bullet in my head,” Taylor claimed in the protection order filed on March 23. “The police were called and they suggested to seek an order of protection.” The court has since issued a temporary order of protection. Meanwhile, Maci and Ryan are expected to appear in court on May 21, E! News claims.