Katy Perry Ready To Marry & Make Babies With Orlando Bloom — ‘He’s Soulmate Material’

Katy Perry’s totally willing to be a baby-making machine for Orlando Bloom! Not only that, but HL learned she’s ‘all in’ & would love to settle down with him long term.

Since reuniting after their last split, on-again-off-again couple Katy Perry, 33, and Orlando Bloom, 41, have been keeping their relationship on the DL. But if it were up to Katy, they wouldn’t be hiding anything! In fact, Katy is apparently MORE than ready to make things official with the actor — she’s even totally down with having his kids! While the singer is being patient with Orlando, she’s also ready whenever he is to get serious about their future. Click here to see pics of Orlando vacationing in St. Bart’s last spring.

“Katy doesn’t want to make things very secret with Orlando Bloom, and if he wanted to marry her and have children, she would be all in,” a source close to Katy shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “She has jokingly said to friends she would be a baby-making machine for him, but it is something that is drenched in truth.” Although the duo have yet to go public with their rekindled romance, Katy and Orlando were spotted earlier this year vacationing together in the Maldives, and then sightseeing in Prague two months later.

“[Katy] has lots of feelings for [Orlando] and would love nothing more than to have their relationship work,” our insider explained. “They are busy and they don’t always get along, but she feels that he is soulmate material and is very interested in the day that everything comes together.”

Just last week, on March 29, Katy proved she’s not shy about flirting with Orlando on social media. After the actor shared a shirtless pic of himself flaunting his crazy-toned abs, Katy commented on the shot, writing, “Oh hey I was actually looking for a washboard to do [my] laundry on.” It doesn’t get much more blunt than that! Clearly the American Idol judge isn’t afraid about going public with her feelings!