Megan Fox In Tiny Bikini: Puts Marriage Trouble Rumors To Rest Kissing Husband Brian Austin Green

Hot mama! Megan Fox rocked a tiny bikini in Hawaii, showing off her sexy body while putting on a massive PDA display with hubby Brian Austin Green. We’ve got the pics.

What marriage trouble? Megan Fox, 31, and husband Brian Austin Green, 44, put aside any rumors that their wedded bliss was on the rocks with the sweetest PDA display on the beach in Hawaii. The couple are on a romantic getaway and couldn’t keep their hands off of each other as they strolled on the beach and frolicked in the surf in Kailua-Kona on April 3. They were photographed holding hands with big smiles on their faces and the Transformers star also grabbed her 90210 alum hubby from behind and held him as they smooched for the paparazzi to see. The love fest continued to play out as they adorably applied sun screen spray to each other’s backsides. CLICK HERE TO SEE THE PICS.

Megan looked sensational in a tiny striped bikini that flaunted her enviable cleavage and incredibly ripped abs. It’s crazy to think she’s had three kids yet still has a body that is so perfect. The colorful string number showed off her many tattoos, including her right shoulder blade ink that includes the words “We will all laugh at gilded butterflies.” The actress is also the brand representative for Fredericks of Hollywood lingerie, so she she maintains such a killer figure for all of her racy adds for the label.

Hawaii has a special place in the hearts of Megan and Brian, as they married at the Four Seasons Resort there on June 24, 2010. They shockingly split five years later when she filed for divorce in 2015, citing irreconcilable differences. They had two small sons at the time, Noah, now 5, and Bodhi, now 4. Despite the breakup the two still physically had the hots for each other as Megan became pregnant with their third son in late 2015, and the couple welcomed little Journey into the family in August of 2016. Having a child on the way ended up healing their marriage as Megan withdrew her divorce papers in July of 2016, just before Journey’s birth. Now the couple looks happier than ever!