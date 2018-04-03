23 Celeb Couples Who Give Us Hope That Love Isn’t Dead: Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds & More

Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum weren’t able to make it work, but there are still some famous couples keeping love alive in Hollywood!

From Chris Pratt and Anna Faris to Justin Theroux and Jennifer Aniston and Channing Tatum and Jenna Dewan-Tatum, some of the most beloved married couples have ended their relationships in recent months. But just when it seems like no celebrities are able to make a relationship work in Hollywood, we’re here to remind you that there are plenty of longtime couples still going strong. On the same night Channing and Jenna announced their separation, Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds hit the red carpet for a date night, and they looked more in love than ever. It’s no secret that people are obsessed with these two, and they’re definitely going strong!

And how about Sarah Michelle Gellar and Freddie Prinze Jr.?! They met way back in 1997 when they were filming I Know What You Did Last Summer, although they didn’t start dating until 2000. Just two years later, they were married, and now, they have two kids together. They’ve both made it a point to put their relationship ahead of their careers over the years, and it’s definitely worked. Of course, we can’t forget Kimye! Say what you want about Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, but it’s pretty obvious that they’re madly in love with each other.

It’s true: The last few years have been full of devastating celebrity splits, but the couples in the gallery above give us hope that love CAN survive in Hollywood. Of course, anything can happen, but we’re going to push those negative thoughts away and hope that Channing and Jenna’s breakup isn’t actually proof that love is dead.