‘Roseanne’s Lecy Goranson On Bringing ‘New Life’ To A 90s Classic

What’s so different about ‘Roseanne’ these days? Actress Lecy Goranson reveals EXCLUSIVELY to HollywoodLife what you should be watching for!



Lecy Goranson, 43, was more than happy to return to Roseanne in the role of the original Becky Conner. While so many things about the show and it’s characters are the same, we asked Lecy what she thinks is different about Roseanne over 20 years later. “I think the characters are in different places, even though we’re all still struggling,” Lecy told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the Paley Center of New York on Monday, March 26. “I think that there’s just, everyone’s kinda been around the block a couple more times. I think the biggest difference, besides, you know, technology and the time jump, is the new cast members. Darlene has a couple kids, DJ has a daughter, and they bring a lot of new life to the show.”

Though Becky is the only one without a child, the show has teased that that might change relatively soon. In fact, Becky received an offer she couldn’t refuse from a hoity-toity version of herself (ahem, Sarah Chalke aka Becky #2)! Becky was asked to surrogate a baby for the couple, though she would need to use one of her own eggs. This caused an uproar inside the Conner home, especially with Becky’s dad, Dan (John Goodman), who disagreed with the whole thing. One thing is for sure: we can’t wait to find out how Becky’s story unfolds as the revival season continues!

Make sure you tune in to watch Lecy Goranson, which should be on at 10pm ET only ABC.