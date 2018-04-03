Kate Middleton Shops & Lifts Groceries Into Car By Herself, Just Like Us, While 8 Months Pregnant

Kate Middleton’s set to give birth later this month, but she’s not letting that keep her from chores! See the royal grocery shopping like a pro here with a massive baby bump.

Proving royals are just like us, Kate Middleton, 36, hit up Waitrose, a branch of her favorite supermarket, in Norfolk on April 2, and was photographed doing all of her own shopping. Not only that, but the expectant mom even loaded up her car solo — all while rocking a large baby bump! Don’t forget, Kate is only weeks away from giving birth to her and Prince William‘s, 35, third child, and we love how she’s out there getting chores done like a rockstar! CLICK HERE TO SEE THE NEW PICS OF KATE GROCERY SHOPPING.

In the pics, which were obtained by Daily Mail, Kate can be seen browsing the aisles of the grocery chain sporting a dusty-rose colored coat, black skinny jeans, and black heeled boots. A fellow shopper used her iPhone to photograph Kate, according to the site, and the Duchess appeared to have been buying a plant of coriander or parsley among other things. She also took her own, eco-friendly bags to the store. “I was just in Waitrose doing a bit of shopping. I just went round the corner of the aisle – and I saw her,” the photographer told Daily Mail. “I said to my husband ‘that looks like Kate Middleton.’ He said ‘it’s not’, and I said ‘it is.’ …I just saw her browsing. I didn’t want to get too close to her.”

Kate wasn’t completely alone though, as she was accompanied by a royal protection officer, who stood next to her as she loaded her grocery bags into her Range Rover. “I did actually say ‘hello’ to her as I walked past. She turned and said ‘Hi, hello,'” the woman added. While inside the store, Kate was reportedly using the Quick Check system, which allows Waitrose customers to scan and pack their items straight into bags in their cart as they go through the store, presenting a running total on a device. The woman who spotted her added that “it was like a surreal experience, to see her doing everyday things.”

Kate is currently pregnant with baby number three, and her reported due date is April 23. It is not yet known if the Duke and Duchess are having another boy or another girl.