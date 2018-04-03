Kaley Cuoco Rocks Purple Satin Dress On ‘Cosmo’ Cover — Same As Demi Lovato

Lavender ladies! Both Kaley Cuoco and Demi Lovato have rocked this gorgeous Alice & Olivia dress to perfection! See their full looks below and tell us your fave!

Kaley Cuoco, 32, is on the May cover of Cosmopolitan, and on it, wears a gorgeous, lavender satin dress by Alice + Olivia. The belted dress really shows off her curves! Her hair is voluminous and slightly curled, and shows off her Odette New York earrings. Demi Lovato wore this exact dress in October 2017 at the InStyle Awards in Los Angeles. Both ladies looked lovely in the satin dress. That slinky fabric is hard to pull off, but both did it perfectly!

Kaley is the second highest paid actress on television behind Sofia Vergara — quite the feat! But she’s not just an actress — she’s also running her own production company. “I want to be a full-on girl boss. I’ve been in the business so long, and I’ve worked with the best. I don’t let people mess with me. I want to show girls out there that you can be cool, wear yoga clothes, and run your own f—king company. You don’t have to be a guy in a suit. I want this to be a big company. I want to be sitting down a few years from now and have so many projects going. That’s what I’m excited about.”

See both ladies in the stunning lavender dress below, and let us know who wore it better!

Kaley on the May 2018 cover of Cosmo; Demi Lovato in October 2017