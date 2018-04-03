Kaia Gerber’s Chanel Ad Slammed As Too Sexy For A 16-Year-Old: ‘What Exactly Are You Promoting?

Chanel’s under fire for using 16-year-old Kaia Gerber in its latest campaign, which some fans of the brand think is too sexy! See their comments and the pic here.

Kaia Gerber‘s new photoshoot for Chanel is stunning, but is it inappropriate? That’s what some followers of the brand think when they posted a controversial image of the 16-year-old to advertise their SS18 handbag line. Their Facebook post was littered with comments from shocked, appalled, and just downright concerned people who thought she was too young to participate in the ad campaign. The top comment on the post, for example, is currently “

The photo in question is absolutely stunning, but it’s clear while people are a little freaked out. Kaia lounges on a couch in Gabrielle Chanel‘s Parisian apartment wearing matching separates, a tiny miniskirt and bra top with a pair of towering high heels. Her long legs and torso were on display. Some felt that while Kaia looked beautiful, the pose was allegedly “provocative.” That’s a matter of opinion.

Either way, the comment section on the Facebook post was swarming with fiery remarks. “She should have a lunch bag she is a kid!!!” one person wrote, while another commented, “She is beautiful. A beautiful girl. Too young”.

But, for as many negative comments there were on the post, there were plenty of positive ones, too. “She is beautiful! People are mean.”, a fan wrote. “She is adorable,” wrote another. Others compared her to her gorgeous, famed supermodel mother, Cindy Crawford. “Like mother, like daughter. Both very beautiful.” “She looks like her mother so much! She’s very beautiful”. We have to agree; she’s basically Cindy’s twin and just as gorgeous!