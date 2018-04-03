Justin Bieber Letting Selena Gomez ‘Decide’ Their Romantic Fate: Their Next Move Is Up To Her

There’s still hope for Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber! We’ve got EXCLUSIVE details on why their fate lies in Selena’s hands.

Selena Gomez, 25, and Justin Bieber’s relationship has been one hell of a rollercoaster! And despite being on a break, it looks like things between the famous pair might not be over after all. Well, sort of. We’ve just learned that their future is in Sel’s hands. “Justin is leaving everything up to Selena when it comes to their next move—if there is one. He’s laid his cards out on the table and made it clear what he wants, and what he thinks, so now it’s up to Selena to decide. Justin is actually being super cool about the situation, and he’s giving Selena all the time and space she needs,” a source close to Justin tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. This is the good news we’ve been waiting for!

“He’s made it clear that he’s not going anywhere, and that he will always be here for her. In his heart of hearts, Justin knows that Selena will come back to him, it’s just a case of when But, they’re destined to be together, that’s one thing Justin really is certain of in life,” our source continued. True love never dies!However, being that their fate lies in Selena’s hands, JB should be a little worried. Throughout their break, Justin hasn’t exactly been on his best behavior.

From his Craig David concert date and sleepover with Baskin Champion to his church “outing” with his ex-girlfriend Hailey Baldwin, it’s clear he’s enjoying the single life. Maybe a little bit too much. But, he also could be “dating” around just to pass the time! We hope Selena makes a decision soon. She’s certainly had a lot of time to think, she and Justin haven’t been seen together in over a month!