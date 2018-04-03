Jenna Dewan Hides Wedding Ring From View Just Hours Before Announcing Split With Channing Tatum

Jenna Dewan may have tipped off that a split from Channing Tatum was coming. She hid her wedding ring finger while running errands just hours before the separation news dropped.

It was just another day for actress/dancer Jenna Dewan, 37, the envy of women everywhere with her adorable marriage to Channing Tatum, 37. On the afternoon of April 2, she was photographed out on a West Hollywood shopping spree, looking super cute in an oversized camouflage jacket with a low-cut black top. Turns out, everything wasn’t so rosy for Jenna as the couple announced later in the day that their dream marriage was over. It literally came out of nowhere because these two seemed so incredibly happy! Jenna seemed to know ahead of time that her world was going to get scrutinized like crazy as she made sure to keep her left hand out of all of the paparazzi shots while doing some retail therapy.

Of course if she wasn’t wearing her wedding ring, there would have been lots of gossip and speculation as to why. Jenna’s left hand was either in her coat pocket or hidden underneath her many shopping bags in all of the photos. She likely wasn’t wearing the symbol of their union as she and Channing had already crafted a light-hearted yet gut-punch letter to fans everywhere that they had decided to split after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple’s joint announcement to PEOPLE started off as if they were about to reveal that they had a baby brother or sister coming for 5-year-old daughter Everly, saying “Hey World! So…We have something we would like to share.” Sadly, that hopeful tone took a heartbreaking turn as it turned out to be a split announcement!

“First off, it feels odd that we have to share this kind of thing with everyone, but it’s a consequence of the lives we’ve chosen to lead, which we also happen to be deeply grateful for. We’re living in an incredible moment in time, but it’s also a time where truth can easily get distorted into “alternative facts” 😉 So we want to share the truth so you know that if you didn’t read it here then it’s most certainly fiction.”

It continued, “We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now. There are no secrets nor salacious events at the root of our decision — just two best-friends realizing it’s time to take some space and help each other live the most joyous, fulfilled lives as possible. We are still a family and will always be loving dedicated parents to Everly. We won’t be commenting beyond this, and we thank you all in advance for respecting our family’s privacy. Sending lots of love to everyone, Chan&Jenna.” Yeah, our tissue boxes are nearing empty too.