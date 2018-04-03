Jenna Dewan In Dark Mood As She’s Dressed In Black In 1st Pic After Channing Tatum Split

Jenna Dewan appears to be doing just fine following her split from Channing Tatum! She was spotted leaving a workout class on April 3. See the pic here!

For most women, a breakup calls for a girls’ night and ice cream, but for Jenna Dewan, 37, it’s an opportunity to hit the gym. Just one day after she and her husband Channing Tatum, 37, announced they are separating after nearly nine years of marriage, the gorgeous actress was spotted leaving a Soul Cycle class in West Hollywood. Despite being dressed in all black and hiding her eyes with oversized shades, Jenna appeared to be in high spirits. Maybe she’s sweating out the pain! We certainly can’t think of a better way to recover from a split. Check out the photo below!

Interestingly, Jenna’s left hand was covered, so we couldn’t tell if she was wearing her wedding ring or not. But, this wouldn’t be the first time she hid her band. Just yesterday, hours before their announcement, Jenna was photographed out in Los Angeles running errands. She kept her left hand in the pocket of her camouflage bomber, which could have been a hint that the news was coming. Their split came as a complete shock especially since they seemed SO happy together. But, after reading their statement, it’s clear they are doing what’s best for each other.

“We have lovingly chosen to separate as a couple. We fell deeply in love so many years ago and have had a magical journey together. Absolutely nothing has changed about how much we love one another, but love is a beautiful adventure that is taking us on different paths for now,” their joint statement read. Nevertheless, we wish them the best during this difficult time, and we hope they remain close for the sake of their 5-year-old daughter Everly. Is it too soon to wish for a reunion?!