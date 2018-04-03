The Situation Hopeful For Probation Over Prison: I’m Taking Things ‘One Day At A Time’

Will The Situation return for the second season of ‘Jersey Shore Family Vacation’ or is he headed behind bars? Mike Sorrentino talked to HollywoodLife about what his future holds.



Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, 35, pled guilty to tax evasion in January 2018 but was still allowed to travel and film MTV’s Jersey Shore Family Vacation. He currently faces up to five years in prison, and he’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 25. Until that day, it’s unclear if Mike will be able to return for the second season of Jersey Shore Family Vacation — because he could be headed to prison. “I am hoping to get probation,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the red carpet premiere for Jersey Shore Family Vacation in Los Angeles, California. “If not and there is another outcome, then I guess would have to deal with it when that day comes.” For now, Mike seems to be keeping positive until he knows for sure what’s going to happen to him.

“I have been taught to take things one day at a time and that has really been working for me,” Mike added during our one-on-one chat. “I am trying to set a good example for people that are going through some rough times. Life is 10% of what happens to you and 90% of how you react to it.” If that didn’t convince you, it’s worth noting that the entire Jersey Shore cast believes it’s Mike who has changed the most since the original show ended in 2012. “[He’s] a completely different person,” Mike’s co-star, Deena Nicole Cortese, told HollywoodLife in our EXCLUSIVE interview. “We never wanted to live with Mike in the past and now we couldn’t wait to live with Mike.”

