Gwen Stefani’s Kids Love Blake Shelton Like A Father — They’d Be ‘Devastated’ If They Broke Up

Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s sons are closer than ever and they share a very ‘special bond.’ HL learned the boys can’t even imagine life without him anymore!

While Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani‘s, 48, romance couldn’t be stronger, neither could Blake’s relationship with Gwen’s three sons: Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 4. In fact, the boys are absolutely enamored with the country crooner, and apparently love him like a father! The feelings are mutual too, as Blake has gushed about the kids countless times, making it clear how lucky he feels to be a part of their lives. At this point, if Gwen and Blake broke up, it’s safe to say the split would destroy the boys.

“Gwen’s kids are more attached to Blake than ever before,” a source close to Blake shared with HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY. “They really do love him, and if Blake and Gwen were to break up at this point it would be devastating to her kids. The boys have learned so much from Blake, from a new appreciation for country music, to all the wonderful things Blake has shared with them about living in the outdoors. All of Gwen’s kids love spending holidays in Oklahoma, exploring the countryside and being with Blake and their mom.”

Blake has really brought Kingston, Zuma, and Apollo under his wing, and the fivesome have become a super cute family — even spending holidays all together as well as vacations. “The kids say, ‘I love you,’ to Blake and hug and kiss him whenever they part ways. Even though it’s not official, Blake really is like a father to those kids,” our insider explained. “Gwen loves how good Blake is with her boys, their relationship is special and it really means a lot to her. Blake and the boys really do have a special bond and they couldn’t imagine not being in each other’s lives.”

Gwen, Blake, and the kids even attended Easter Sunday mass together on April 1. Bake was photographed holding Apollo as they left the church, which was super heart-melting! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, while the singer is perfectly content being a stepdad, he’s also not opposed to having a biological kid — that is if Gwen is up for trying! “He is not going to pressure her one bit but if she wants another [kid], he will be gladly the one to try, and his hopes would be to have a boy,” another insider told us. “But the decisions on all of that are on Gwen and he is going to keep it that way.”