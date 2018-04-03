Gwen Stefani’s Kids Love Blake Shelton Like A Father — They’d Be ‘Devastated’ If They Broke Up
Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani’s sons are closer than ever and they share a very ‘special bond.’ HL learned the boys can’t even imagine life without him anymore!
While Blake Shelton, 41, and Gwen Stefani‘s, 48, romance couldn’t be stronger, neither could Blake’s relationship with Gwen’s three sons: Kingston, 11; Zuma, 9; and Apollo, 4. In fact, the boys are absolutely enamored with the country crooner, and apparently love him like a father! The feelings are mutual too, as Blake has gushed about the kids countless times, making it clear how lucky he feels to be a part of their lives. At this point, if Gwen and Blake broke up, it’s safe to say the split would destroy the boys.
Gwen, Blake, and the kids even attended Easter Sunday mass together on April 1. Bake was photographed holding Apollo as they left the church, which was super heart-melting! As HollywoodLife.com previously reported, while the singer is perfectly content being a stepdad, he’s also not opposed to having a biological kid — that is if Gwen is up for trying! “He is not going to pressure her one bit but if she wants another [kid], he will be gladly the one to try, and his hopes would be to have a boy,” another insider told us. “But the decisions on all of that are on Gwen and he is going to keep it that way.”