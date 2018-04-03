YouTube HQ Shooting: Police Take Down ‘Female Suspect’ Armed With Handgun At Scene — Listen To Dispatch

San Bruno PD dispatch indicates that the April 3 shooting suspect at YouTube headquarters is female. Listen to the dispatch audio here.

The alleged suspect in the shooting at the YouTube headquarters in Northern California is female, according to dispatch audio, and has been shot in the chest. In the dispatch audio, courtesy of TMZ, which you can listen to below, an officer says that there’s a woman down with a gunshot wound to the chest. Another voice (possibly an officer) says that the woman is the suspect; the first officer confirms there’s a handgun near the woman’s body.

At this time, police are still on the scene at the YouTube HQ in San Bruno, California. Multiple people are reportedly injured and have been taken to nearby hospital, but more specific details have not been revealed. YouTube’s HQ houses almost 2000 employees.

