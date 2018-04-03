HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE sneak peek of the ‘Famous in Love’ season 2 premiere! When Alexis tries to film her reality show on set, Nina shuts her down HARD. Watch now!

Alexis has an announcement to make, and she’s planning to reveal it during a Facebook Live video on the Locked set. Once Nina catches wind of this, she’s ready to shut Alexis down. Nina tells Alexis that she’s not allowed to bring the cameras in, plain and simple. “Nina, that’s ridiculous,” Alexis says in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “There are cameras in there filming anyway. What’s the big deal?”

Nina wants to control the information and content that goes out about the movie and its stars. Rainer makes a sudden and brief appearance, and Nina demands the cameras to stop filming him. No sign of Paige! “Nina, I can assure you my show will be airing well after this Facebook announcement,” Alexis says. Nina claims that the only reason is because she doesn’t want cameras to spoil plot points. That’s not what Alexis’s show is about, though. Nina fires back, saying that the reality show is “about nipple rings and trashing everyone in Hollywood.” That’s not the Alexis that Nina hired.

“We hired someone who we thought to be a top notch actress, not some sellout pandering to the lowest common denominator,” she continues, dropping the mic big time. Famous in Love season 2 premieres with a two-hour episode on April 4 at 8 p.m. on Freeform. The new season will kick off a few months after the events of the epic season one finale. Production on Locked has been put on hold, and during this time, the cast has started working on other projects, which puts a strain on an already tense set when production resumes. Season two is going to bring the drama, that’s for sure!