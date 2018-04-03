Demi Lovato Kisses & Straddles Kehlani During Concert — Steamy Video

Holy hotness! Demi Lovato turned up the heat on the last night of the U.S. leg of her tour when she brought Kehlani up on stage. They kissed and Demi straddled her on a bed! You have to watch this video!

Demi Lovato, 25, made sure the last night of the U.S. leg of Tell Me You Love Me tour in Newark, New Jersey,was one to remember! Kehlani, 22, hopped on the bed that was on the stage for Demi’s concert performance and wrapped her arms around Demi. Then Demi and Kehlani kissed, causing the crowd to erupt with screams and applause. Demi and Kehlani, with the biggest smiles on their faces, continued to hold each other as the crowd ate it up. YAS QUEENS!

Just when you thought things couldn’t get hotter, they did. Demi turned around and straddled Kehlani while she continued singing. Demi, wearing a sexy white bodysuit and robe, started grinding on Kehlani before finishing her performance. After the song was over, the pals hugged again! Is anyone else sweating? That was SO DARN HOT!

After the concert, the singer posted three photos of the steamy concert moment and penned a super sweet message to Kehlani. “Truly so grateful to have had this extremely special, talented and cool as fuck woman on this tour with me.. What an incredible fun sexy crazy night that I’ll never forget!!” Demi tweeted.

Kehlani has been one of the opening acts for Demi’s tour since it started in Feb. 2018. Demi is headed overseas for the Latin America leg of her tour. Hopefully Kehlani joins her! DJ Khaled is Demi’s other opening act.