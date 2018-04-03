‘Roseanne’ Recap: Darlene’s Daughter Pushes Roseanne Way Over The Edge

Well, that didn’t take long! ‘Roseanne’ is already imposing her parenting skills onto her grandkids — especially Darlene’s daughter, Harris.



On the April 3 episode of Roseanne, the mom-turned-grandmother is forced to give both her daughter, Darlene (Sara Gilbert), and her granddaughter, Harris (Emma Kenney), a reality check. Once Roseanne (Roseanne Barr) realizes that her grandchildren, especially Harris, are taking advantage of her hospitality she demands that Darlene do something about it. Unfortunately for Roseanne, Darlene has a much more relaxed style of parenting that she thinks is working for her. Spoiler alert: it’s not.

Things take a turn for the worst when Roseanne goes to put her laundry in the dryer only to find it sitting damp on top of the machine. When she confronts Harris about it, the teenager gives her a nasty attitude. Harris has no idea what she’s up against, so when she ends up going toe-to-toe with Roseanne she loses — hard. After calling Harris a bitch and being called a hillbilly in return, Roseanne demands that Harris rinse off her plate before she goes to bed. Harris obliges, but when she starts to rinse the dish off Roseanne grabs her from behind and forces her under the water! It’s pretty hilarious… until Darlene comes barging in to break it up.

When Harris tries to go to bed so that Darlene and Roseanne can talk about what’s going on, she drops one of the clothing items she was holding to reveal it still has the detector tag on it. Darlene is immediately concerned, but Harris claims that it was one of her friends who stole it for her so she could sell it on Etsy. This is the last straw for Darlene and she finally starts to see that her mom has a point: she’s been way too laid back with her kids.

With this, Darlene finally sits Harris down to find out what’s up with her. Harris reveals she’s been saving money so that she can move back to Chicago because she hates being in Lanford. Darlene lays down the law on Harris and tells her she can move anywhere she wants in three years — when she turns 18. Well played, Darlene — that’s a move right out of the Roseanne handbook!