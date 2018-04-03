BTS Drops 3rd Japanese Album ‘Face Yourself’ & It’s As Magical As We Anticipated

BTS has released their latest album, and it’s got Japanese versions of all of your fave songs from the group, like ‘MIC Drop’ and ‘DNA.’ Stream and listen now!

K-pop group BTS (Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook) has debuted Face Yourself today, and it contains never-before-heard Japanese versions of the songs “Go Go” and “Best of Me,” as well as the full version of “Don’t Leave Me.” Listen to it below!



Obviously, the BTS A.R.M.Y. is losing their shizzle over the new album. “BTS once again proved they will never disappoint us. They keep getting better and better,” one fan tweeted. “You did a great job. Thanks for the amazing music,” another wrote. So good!

Anticipation for the album starting building in February, when the record announcement was made and the tracklist was revealed. The group also debuted a new Japanese track called “Crystal Snow” in December, making for the best early holiday gift ever. Finally, BTS dropped an epic teaser for the album on March 27, and we were officially bursting with impatience!

April is shaping up to be an extremely busy month for BTS. A music video special will be airing on SSTV on April 5, and you can expect a new episode of their YouTube Red series BTS: Burn The Stage on April 11. They’ll also be appearing in the May issues of Glitter magazine and S Cawaii! magazine, and will be hosting tons of fan events towards the end of the month in Tokyo and Osaka, Japan!

Listen to Face Yourself:

Okay, but where’s the world tour?!