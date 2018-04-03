Ariel Winter Goes Makeup-Free For Casual Shopping Run: See Her Fresh-Faced Look

Ariel Winter went au naturale for her shopping trip around LA on April 2 and she’s never looked better! Check out her glowing, fresh-faced look!

Ariel Winter, 20, had a casual Monday, as she stepped out in sweats, with a fresh face in LA! The Modern Family actress ran errands in light-colored sweats, a white tee and matching sneakers on April 2, and she was simply stunning. Ariel went makeup free, with her dark hair long and straight as she hit the LA streets in her glasses. She hit up CVS pharmacy for her au naturale day out and you can check out her look, below!

While we’re used to seeing the actress all dolled up in her usual heels, full face of makeup and a sultry ensemble, her laid back look has us wanting more. Ariel’s clear complexion glowed in the in LA sun as she was spotted without her other half, her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 29. She and her actor beau actually live together in the home she purchased in 2017. “My boyfriend and I live together, he cooks [and] takes care of all the handy stuff,” she told Jimmy Kimmel in May 2017. However, Ariel admitted that she can bake the occasional pie, but Levi handles all of the cooking. The pair have actually been living together since they first sparked romance rumors in November 2016.

The outspoke actress, who is an advocate for body positivity, recently announced that she’s taking a break from her studies at UCLA. “I’m taking a break from it so I can continue to pursue my career and also try to have a little bit more of a life because I’ve been so busy,” Ariel told ET at the red carpet premiere of her new film, The Last Movie Star. Nonetheless, she made sure to express her love UCLA, as well as the importance of education. Ariel started attending the university in September of 2017.