Wendy Williams Slams The Weeknd Over Using Selena Track For Album Sales: You Didn’t Love Her
Wendy Williams takes aim at The Weeknd over his Selena Gomez track on his new EP! The host believes the singer didn’t love Gomez during their short-lived relationship, going as far as to say he wouldn’t have given up a kidney for her.
Wendy Williams, 53, must’ve been sippin’ extra hot tea on April 2, because she didn’t hold back when she critiqued The Weeknd‘s new EP, which features a blatant Selena Gomez, 25, track. In the song, titled, “Call Out My Name,” — off his latest project, My Dear Melancholy — The Weeknd, 28, seems to suggest that he would have offered one of his kidneys to Selena, who, as you may know, underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant in the summer of 2017. Her best friend, Francia Raisa, 29, donated her kidney to the singer. Well, Wendy told her studio audience that she didn’t believe for one second that The Weeknd would’ve done such a thing.
“I don’t believe that in a 10-month relationship, The Weeknd was all goo-goo-ga-ga over Selena Gomez, and I don’t believe for a minute he was about to give her his kidney,” Wendy said. The talk show host then admitted that she thinks he only hashed up Selena’s health as a way to sell his music. “You [The Weeknd] pull on the heartstrings of lonely girls [with your music] who actually believe that a man would fall in love and give up a kidney and all that stuff. That’s good album sales for The Weekend, it makes him seem like this guy you just want to throw your panties at him.
Wendy continued: “The Weeknd, you used this relationship for exactly what it was because a lot of people didn’t know exactly who you were before you got with her… You got the best end of this deal particularly The Weeknd. And Selena, she ended up going back to Justin Bieber and Selena’s mother is not happy about it.”