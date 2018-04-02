Wendy Williams Slams The Weeknd Over Using Selena Track For Album Sales: You Didn’t Love Her

Wendy Williams takes aim at The Weeknd over his Selena Gomez track on his new EP! The host believes the singer didn’t love Gomez during their short-lived relationship, going as far as to say he wouldn’t have given up a kidney for her.

Wendy Williams, 53, must’ve been sippin’ extra hot tea on April 2, because she didn’t hold back when she critiqued The Weeknd‘s new EP, which features a blatant Selena Gomez, 25, track. In the song, titled, “Call Out My Name,” — off his latest project, My Dear Melancholy — The Weeknd, 28, seems to suggest that he would have offered one of his kidneys to Selena, who, as you may know, underwent a lifesaving kidney transplant in the summer of 2017. Her best friend, Francia Raisa, 29, donated her kidney to the singer. Well, Wendy told her studio audience that she didn’t believe for one second that The Weeknd would’ve done such a thing.

“I don’t believe that in a 10-month relationship, The Weeknd was all goo-goo-ga-ga over Selena Gomez, and I don’t believe for a minute he was about to give her his kidney,” Wendy said. The talk show host then admitted that she thinks he only hashed up Selena’s health as a way to sell his music. “You [The Weeknd] pull on the heartstrings of lonely girls [with your music] who actually believe that a man would fall in love and give up a kidney and all that stuff. That’s good album sales for The Weekend, it makes him seem like this guy you just want to throw your panties at him.

Wendy continued: “The Weeknd, you used this relationship for exactly what it was because a lot of people didn’t know exactly who you were before you got with her… You got the best end of this deal particularly The Weeknd. And Selena, she ended up going back to Justin Bieber and Selena’s mother is not happy about it.”

The Weeknd had the internet buzzing at the end of March when he teased new music with a single Instagram post of single art, captioned, “tonight”. He ended up releasing an emotional 6-song EP, with many cryptic messages about his past romances, including his relationship with Bella Hadid, 21.

Other lyrics from “Call Out My Name” that fans decoded and claimed are all about Selena include: “We found each other / I helped you out of a broken place / You gave me comfort / But falling for you was my mistake,” he sings. “I put you on top, I put you on top / I claimed you so proud and openly / And when times were rough, when times were rough / I made sure I held you close to me… I said I didn’t feel nothing, baby, but I lied”.

As you may know, Selena and The Weeknd’s short-lived relationship came to an end in October 2017, when she decided to rekindle her on-again, off-again romanced with her ex, Justin Bieber, 24. She was first romantically linked to The Weeknd in January 2017, when the pair were spotted out in Santa Monica after a dinner date. Selena and Justin have since split in early March 2018… for now.