Donald Trump Jr. & Vanessa Trump were all smiles at the White House Easter Egg Roll! Check out the pics of the two exes getting close that might raise some eyebrows!

Vanessa Trump, 40, and Donald Trump Jr., 40, not only seemed to be amicable toward each other at the White House Easter Egg Roll on Apr. 2, they almost shared some PDA. While the two exes were smiling at the annual event, Vanessa seemed like she was about to rest her head on Donald Jr.’s shoulder. The two looked like a happy couple still in love with each other — despite the fact that they’re going through a divorce. They even seemed to be enjoying their time together as a family. Their children joined the nearly 30,000 participants in the various, fun events of the day. While you wonder how these exes can’t keep it so amicable, check out more pics of their friendly hangout together below!

The couple appeared to be putting on a united front for their children despite their divorce announcement and rumors of his alleged affair with Aubrey O’Day, 34. The family arrived for the big event together, and the parents even helped their kids get out of the car safely. While the two seemed civil in those pictures, these recent photos show just how close they are despite all the drama that has gone on between them.

Before that, the exes spent time together at Mar-a-Lago, where the two were spotted sunbathing. Despite affair allegations, Donald Jr. and Vanessa seemed like nothing was wrong at all as they enjoyed the Florida weather together. While Donald Jr. covered up for the sun with a sporting a ball cap, a t-shirt and sweats, Vanessa opted for a grey cotton ensemble as they enjoyed their laid back day.

Time will tell whether or not these exes make any more friendly appearances together in the future.