Donald Jr. & Vanessa Trump Reunite For Easter With The Kids After Split & News Of His Alleged Affair

Just weeks after Vanessa Trump filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. and news broke of his alleged 2012 affair with Aubrey O’Day, the exes reunited for family time on Easter. See the pics here.

Things aren’t exactly going great in Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump’s relationship at the moment, but they put their differences aside to spend Easter with their kids. The exes were photographed arriving in Washington D.C. together after a holiday weekend in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, and they had their five kids in tow. Donald and Vanessa worked together to shepherd the youngsters off the plane and into the car safely, and they looked to be cordial throughout the ordeal. Later, Trump Jr. shared photos on Instagram of his kids happily smiling with their Easter baskets. Aww!

Of course, this comes amidst quite a trying time for the family. In mid-March, Vanessa filed for divorce from Don Jr. after 12 years of marriage. Then, just days later, shocking news broke that Donald Trump’s eldest son allegedly had an affair with Aubrey O’Day after meeting on-set of Celebrity Apprentice in 2011. The alleged tryst reportedly went on for several months behind Vanessa’s back, and Don even allegedly told Aubrey he was planning to leave his wife for her. However, he reportedly ended things in March 2012 after Vanessa allegedly found his steamy e-mails with the Danity Kane singer. The Trumps and Aubrey have yet to comment on these allegations.

Meanwhile, as Donald logged family time on Easter, Aubrey also made quite the statement by posting one of her sexiest pics ever to Instagram on the holiday. In the snap, she showed off her perky booty in a sexy bunny costume. Although she was quiet on social media for several days after news of the alleged affair broke, she’s definitely back now!

From her recent photos, Aubrey seems completely unbothered by her name making such major headlines. In her comeback Instagram post, she even wrote, “Embrace the shade” as her caption to a gorgeous selfie! Slay.