Tiffany Trump Is Pretty In Pink At White House Easter Egg Roll — New Pics

Tiffany Trump looked like pastel perfection, wearing a light pink coat and white dress at the Easter Egg Roll at the White House on April 2.

Tiffany Trump, 24, looked pretty in pink at the annual White House Easter Egg Roll in Washington, D.C. on April 2. The first daughter wore a chic, white double-breasted dress, with a pink coat draped over her shoulders. She smiled from ear to ear as she watched children playing on the lawn alongside her father Donald J. Trump. At the same event, First Lady Melania Trump wore black tights, heeled black boots, and a gorgeous baby blue belted trench coat. It’s still pretty cold in Washington, so the Trumps made sure their coats were very stylish!

Yesterday, for Easter Sunday, Tiffany wore a blush mini dress as she attended church with her dad and Melania at Bethesda-by-the-Sea Episcopal Church in Palm Beach, Florida. She carried a pink Gucci purse. Guess we know her favorite color this season! Melania and Tiffany were both on trend by wearing pale pink and light blue. Celebrity stylist Zerina Akers just told me, “I definitely recommend dressing in colorful, “Sunday best” pieces for Easter so don’t be afraid to break out the pastels. Hues like rose petal, lilac and blue bell are in this year and look good in various silhouettes, from flowy blouses to structured dresses. If you’re going for a more formal look, cocktail dresses in lace or flowy chiffon will make a memorable fashion moment in light blue hues. Ultra-feminine shades like pale pinks and purples can be toned down with a pair of jeans for a simple, yet elegant look.”

Tiffany appears to be focusing on family these days. News broke on March 21 that she split with her boyfriend of two years, Ross Mechanic. The split was amicable, reported Us Weekly, adding that she is focusing her time on law school.