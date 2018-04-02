The Weeknd Planning Epic Coachella Performance Of Selena Gomez Diss Track: It’ll Be ‘Cathartic’

The Weeknd will definitely be singing his Selena Gomez diss track at Coachella! A source close to the singer EXCLUSIVELY told HL why he’s definitely going to be performing ‘Call Out My Name’.

The Weeknd‘s upcoming performance at Coachella is going to be an emotional relief for him, and it’s all about getting over his ex Selena Gomez, 25. A source close to The Weeknd EXCLUSIVELY gave us the deets about why he felt it was absolutely necessary to write his diss track “Call Out My Name” (which inspired so many memes) and to call out Selena in the process. “He needed to do it,” our source said. “And he can’t wait to sing the song live and at Coachella because it will be a cathartic experience for him to finally get over her.” With Coachella less than two weeks away, we’ll all have to wait and see what kind of performance he has in store for fans.

Needless to say, The Weeknd’s feelings toward Selena are still a little bit raw, especially considering the fact he was apparently very willing to donate a kidney to her if he happened to be a match, according to a source. “When Selena found out that she definitely needed the kidney transplant she was freaked out at first, and scared,” a source close to The Weeknd told us. “Abel was totally there for Selena though, and he immediately told her that if he is a match he would totally be willing to donate one of his kidneys. And, he meant it, because he did really love Selena and was willing to do anything for her. Abel researched the process and even went and got tested, but he wasn’t a match.”

When it comes to whether or not Selena can expect an apology from The Weeknd, he’s made it clear that it’s way past that. “For all the stuff Selena told him about Justin [Bieber, 24] to just go back to him after they broke up, after he fell in love with her, after he was going to help her out with a kidney was a major slap in the face,” a source told us. “Having gone through all that, he never once thought of telling her that he was writing songs about her. He is pretty sure that she shouldn’t be surprised, but he isn’t going to apologize.”