‘The Voice’ Live Blog: The Knockout Rounds Begin

The Knockout rounds kick off on ‘The Voice’! Follow along with our live blog!

The first round of Knockouts on The Voice kick off tonight, April 2 on season 14’s 11th episode! The judges — Adam Levine, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and Alicia Keys — will send their teams out on the big stage to compete against contestants from other teams. The Knockout rounds are similar to the Battle rounds. However, this time, the competition is more unpredictable and the stakes are higher. Why? — This time, the singers will not compete with one another, at the same time. Instead, they will pick a song of their choosing to give their best separate performances in order to make it onto the next round, the Live Broadcast. While in the past the coaches were not allowed to save or steal once they got to the Knockouts, this season, the coaches each have one “Save” if they cannot choose between two of their teammates. After the Knockouts, only half of the coaches’ teams will make it through. This week, Kelly has The Voice’s season 3 winner, Cassadee Pope to help her mentor her team. Let’s get started!

Team Alicia: Jaclyn Lovey Vs. Team Blake: Kyla Jade — First up, Jaclyn performed a beautiful and “angelic” [as Adam said] rendition of by “Put Your Records On” by Corrine Bailey Rae, followed up Kyla, who performed a powerful rendition of “You Don’t Own Me” by Grace. — WINNER: Kyla Jade

Team Kelly: Justin Kilgore Vs. Kaleb Lee — Justin started the Knockout performing “Free” along with his guitar…

Check out the standings

Team Adam: Rayshun LaMarr, Drew Cole, Reid Umstatto, Gary Edwards, Jackie Verna, Jackie Foster, Jordyn Simone

Team Blake: Kyla Jade, Pryor Baird, Austin Giorgio, Jaron Strom, Wilkes, Spensha Baker, Bransen Ireland, Dylan Hartigan

Team Kelly: Brynn Cartelli, D.R. King, Molly Stevens, Jorge Eduardo, Jamella, Alexa Cappelli, Teana Boston, Tish Haynes Keys, Kaleb Lee

Team Alicia: Britton Buchanan, Kelsea Johnson, Christiana Danielle, Johnny Bliss, Terrence Cunningham, Sharon Caliste, Miya Base, Dallas Caroline