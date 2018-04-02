‘Jersey Shore’s The Situation Is A Totally Different Person Now: I’ve ‘Worked Pretty Hard’ On Myself

The Situation is a totally different, well, situation these days. In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Mike Sorrentino reveals how he’s changed since we last saw him on ‘Jersey Shore’.



It’s been six years since we caught up with Mike “The Situation” Sorrentino, now 35 years old, on MTV’s Jersey Shore. Now he’s back for Jersey Shore Family Vacation, the long-awaited reunion show, and he’s a completely different person. Aside from being older and wiser, Mike is over two years sober! “I have worked pretty hard on myself for the past couple years to become better and not bitter because I was facing a lot of uncomfortable situations and obstacles in my life,” Mike told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY at the red carpet premiere of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “I decided to take the high road and I decided to help other people and give back.” And that’s exactly what Mike is doing, especially now that he works at a rehabilitation facility in New Jersey.

“It’s not just being 28 months sober,” Mike added. “I mean, that is a huge part of it, obviously, but it really is your outlook and positivity in life and how you handle conversations. How you handle communication and confrontation.” It’s interesting that Mike says that because as any diehard Jersey Shore fan knows, there is no shortage of confrontation on the show. As the most recent trailer for Family Vacation shows, this season will be no different — especially for Mike. However, he’s not letting any of that get to him as he continues following his road to recovery. “I do one event or speaking event per month to help people suffering from addiction which is so awesome. It is honestly one of my finest accomplishments to be honest with you,” Mike told HollywoodLife.

We’re so happy to hear that Mike is doing so well and that he’s found his purpose in life. Make sure to tune in and watch Jersey Shore Family Vacation when it premieres on April 5 at 8pm ET on MTV!