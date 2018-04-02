‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ Sneak Peek: T.J. Lavin Reveals A Twist That Leaves The 8 Finalists Floored

In this EXCLUSIVE preview of ‘The Challenge: Vendettas’ finale, T.J. Lavin drops a bomb on the finalists — and it’ll leave them fighting harder than ever to get to the front of the pack. Watch here!

Well, this was certainly unexpected! It has just been revealed that out of the eight finalists currently featured on The Challenge: Vendettas, only four of them will be moving forward. In this EXCLUSIVE clip provided to HollywoodLife by MTV, host T.J. Lavin shares the shocking news to the final eight — and also reveals that the four who don’t make the cut will not be taking any of the money they’ve already won home. According to T.J., the final four will be two guys and two girls. The look on the contestants faces says it all: they did NOT see this coming!

“Whoa, I’m in the final. I’m supposed to be getting money automatically,” a stunned Leroy tells the viewers in his confessional. Tony has a similar reaction to the news, telling us: “I have $39,625 in my bank account. I’ve gotta keep this thing moving because if I get eliminated I don’t go home with that.” While Tony has the most in his bank account, Leroy has nothing. Meanwhile Zach comes in a close second place with over $37k, Nicole Z. has $23k, and Kailah has $20k. Despite the fact she has less than 10k in her account, Cara Maria is pretty upset with the news, too, once she hears it. You’re just going to have to watch the EXCLUSIVE clip below to see how it all goes down:

Make sure you tune in on Tuesday, April 3 at 9pm ET to see how it all goes down for The Challenge: Vendettas!