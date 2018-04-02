‘Teen Mom OG’: Mackenzie Learns She’s Pregnant & Maci Considers Adoption

A few ‘Teen Mom’ stars had babies on the brain during the April 2 episode, but not everyone will be having a child biologically.

Due to last week’s sneak peek at this week’s episode of Teen Mom OG, we already discovered that Mackenzie and Ryan are expecting their first baby together. But during the April 2 installment of the series, we finally got to see their reactions to the news. Mackenzie jumped for joy upon telling one of the producers the news, but we didn’t exactly get to see Ryan react to the news. Mackenzie told the producer that he was so excited and couldn’t contain himself, but a later conversation she had with him is now making us wonder whether she was telling the truth. Upon hearing that he’d have to change diapers and buy supplies for the baby, Ryan told Mackenzie to “call me when the kid turns 3”. She, obviously, wasn’t very happy with his remark, but if she watched Maci‘s episode of 16 & Pregnant, then she would have known what she was getting herself into.

And speaking of Maci, she and husband Taylor met with an adoption counselor, as they’re hoping to move forward with bringing a new child into their lives. They said they’re not against having another biological child, but after hearing that so many kids are left in the foster care system, they expressed a strong interest in adopting a kid. And their kids seem to be on board with the move, too, which is really sweet. Bentley just hopes they adopt a boy.

Meanwhile, Tyler and his sister Amber had an emotional reunion with their dad Butch when they visited him in rehab. Butch’s counselor told them that Butch showed a significant change over the last 25 days, but he will never be cured of his disease. In fact, the counselor reiterated the fact that being a drug addict is like having diabetes — it’s something you’re forced to live with for the rest of your life, but there are certainly ways to manage the addiction. For example, the counselor told Tyler and Amber that Butch will have to keep himself busy by helping others, so he doesn’t lean back into only thinking about himself and becoming selfish again. Catelynn is also still in rehab, so we didn’t get to see her this week.

Finally, Amber gave her cousin, Krystal, advice about co-parenting after Krystal’s ex refused to change the brakes on her minivan. Apparently, he refused to do so because he has a new girlfriend and didn’t want her to know they were talking every day for the last 3 months. Amber told Krystal to move on with her life and not get involved with her ex romantically anymore, which we think is solid advice. But who knows if she’ll actually follow it or not. Only time will tell…