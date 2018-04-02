The drama is going to reach a boiling point on the ‘Summer House’ finale. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of the April 2 episode!

When the housemates start talking about Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula’s relationship, things just spiral out of control in this EXCLUSIVE Summer House finale sneak peek. “For me, what’s been discouraging is just like our ability to actually function as a group. It’s quite frankly gotten to an embarrassing point,” Kyle says to everyone while they’re sitting around a bonfire. That’s when Lauren Wirkus calls him out.

“One of the things you hated the most last summer, Kyle, was that there was fighting in the house with a couple,” she says. I won’t name names. You were openly talking about it last summer, so why is it a problem for us to acknowledge it?”

When Carl Radke starts to chime him to defend Kyle and Amanda, that’s when things get taken to a whole new level. He accuses his housemates of “bullying” him. Ashley claps back, “No one’s bullying you!”

Lindsay Hubbard sums up the current Summer House mood in the best possible way: “This house is in complete chaos. We have Lauren, Ashley, and Stephen in one corner. We have Kyle, Amanda, and Carl who’s been defending them in another corner. And then we have me, Danielle, and Amit just trying not to get shot.”

In an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife, Lindsay and Lauren continued to defend what happened at bonfire. “We finally were like, we’re trying to to help you guys, because clearly there’s issues we’re trying to get down to the bottom of! And the minute we brought it up, they got defensive,” Lauren told us. Lindsay added: “And now we’re bullies for bringing it up to him. So I think with them, it sucks. I’ve been in that position, and I had a boyfriend and was fighting in the summer house, but I think they have a lot of things they need to re-evaluate before going to the next summer house.”

Lindsay also believes some things are being blown way out of proportion. “I think there’s a big misconception, especially toward the end of the summer where people are being called ‘bullies’ because they’re calling Kyle and Amanda out for fighting,” she told us. “Guess what? I was called out all summer last summer and I didn’t get defensive. I just owned up to it and we moved on.”

The Summer House finale airs April 2 at 10 p.m. on Bravo.